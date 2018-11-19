Private Kindergartens News Today 입력 2018.11.19 (15:40) 수정 2018.11.19 (15:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Sixty private kindergartens have decided to close down in the wake of the kindergarten corruption scandal. The government plans to open more national and public kindergartens, but supply is far short of demand.



[Pkg]



The founder of this private kindergarten in Gyeonggi-do Province recently requested to close-down. Parents decided to open up a new kindergarten together rather than to send children to other kindergartens in the area. Regulations were changed recently to allow parents to lease a public facility and open a kindergarten if they formed a co-op. Everything is still chaotic, but the government is reviewing the plan to subsidize operation costs to promote such co-op kindergartens. One of the solutions being tested out is a public-run private kindergarten that receives operation subsidies and focuses on public interests more. This kindergarten receives between five and six hundred million won in annual subsidy from the regional education office. In return, the kindergarten's ownership was changed from an individual to a corporation and its financial transparency was ensured by appointing an independent board member.



[Soundbite] Lee Sin-mi(Director, Public-run kindergarten) : "The biggest merits are that parents are satisfied with lowered tuition and I can work with teachers without worrying about pay or labor cost."



But most founders hesitate to convert their kindergartens into public institutions, because they can't claim their property rights. So, currently there are only five public-run private kindergartens nationwide.



[Soundbite] Lim Jae-taek(Dir., Eco Early Childhood Education Center) : "Expansion of public-run or co-op kindergartens is not realistic. In the long term, free education for public and private institutions is the way to go."



One of the alternatives is to buy financially troubled private kindergartens and turn them into public ones. Experts say that the government must come up with diverse solutions, such as subsidy programs tailored to regional characteristics and demands for early childhood education.

