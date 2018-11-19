Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.19 (15:42) 수정 2018.11.19 (15:51)

[Anchor Lead]



Following Kpop girl group Mamamoo's fan associated requesting their agency to consider the wellbeing of the members and postpone excessive schedules, the agency has released a statement that they will decide whether they will go ahead of their concert by the vote of fans



[Pkg]



Fans of Kpop girl band Mamamoo will vote on whether the group should go ahead with its concert scheduled next month. Earlier, Mamamoo's fan association requested the concert be delayed, saying the singers are fatigued by excessive schedules and their wellbeing is at risk. Fans also said concert preparations by the management agency were insufficient. The agency was to still push ahead with the concert due to the rented venue and other reasons but it appears it shifted gear, urged by fans' continued protest and possible boycott of the concert. In a statement posted on the fan club website, the agency proposed three options: holding the concert as planned, delaying it or replacing it with another event such as a party-slash-fan meeting. It said that fans can vote on which path to go and Mamamoo will follow their decision. Music industry observers say that if the concert actually gets pushed back, this will mark a precedent where fans have proactively defended their rights. The Voluntary Agency Network of Korea or VANK is a cyber NGO dedicated to Korean diplomacy. The group has made postcards promoting Korean heroes for distribution around the world. VANK said that young people worldwide are taking interest in Korea these days thanks to the popularity of Kpop stars such as BTS, and that it made the postcards to utilize this opportunity to better advocate Korean history. The postcards represent 12 prominent Korean figures including Navy admiral Yi Sun-Shin, King Sejong the Great, Park Byung-sun who discovered the existence of the Jikji Buddhist document and fisherman An Yong-bok who was instrumental in defending the Dokdo islets. VANK said the heroes were selected in the aim to appeal to global citizens and raise their interest in Korean history. Some 60-thousand postcards will be distributed abroad at Korean language schools and foreign universities that house Korean studies departments.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.11.19 (15:42) 수정 2018.11.19 (15:51) News Today

