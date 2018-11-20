Bilateral Working Group News Today 입력 2018.11.20 (15:20) 수정 2018.11.20 (15:24)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea and the United States will officially launch a bilateral working group aimed at stepping up coordination in North Korea nuclear negotiations. The working group was agreed to when U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun visited Seoul last month, and is expected to discuss issues of denuclearization, North Korea sanctions and inter-Korean cooperation.



[Pkg]



A South Korean delegation to the Korea-U.S. working group meeting arrived in Washington. The bilateral working group was agreed to last month for the allies to hold working-level discussions concerning North Korea nuclear negotiations.



[Soundbite] Lee Do-hoon(Seoul's top nuclear envoy) : "Coordination is almost complete and the first meeting is expected tomorrow."



South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon is leading the delegation to the very first working group meeting which also includes officials of the presidential office and the Unification Ministry. Their U.S. counterparts are Stephen Biegun and officials from the State Department and the White House National Security Council. The State Department said Lee and Biegun will meet to "further strengthen close coordination on efforts to achieve the shared goal of final, fully verified denuclearization." The working group is expected to address a wide range of issues including sanctions on North Korea as well as inter-Korean cooperation including the reconnection of cross-border roads and railways.



[Soundbite] Lee Do-hoon(Seoul's top nuclear envoy) : "(Will the cross-border road, rail project be discussed tomorrow?) The plan is to discuss everything that needs cooperation and consultation with the U.S."



Seoul will also push for holding regular meetings of the working group.

입력 2018.11.20 (15:20) News Today

