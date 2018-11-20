Inter-Korean Event News Today 입력 2018.11.20 (15:22) 수정 2018.11.20 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea have held a joint event to mark the 20th anniversary of Kumgangsan Mountain tours. Hyundai Group Chairwoman Hyun Jung-eun, who attended the event in the North, has said that the resumption of Kumgangsan tours will likely be possible in the near future.



[Pkg]



The Kuryongyon hiking course of the Kumgangsan Mountains reveals its picturesque view. After a walk through a passage hovering over crystal-clean water and a steep climb up a cliff, hikers are rewarded with spectacular ravines. South and North Korea have marked the 20th anniversary of Kumgangsan Mountain tours. The scenic mountain has been shown to the South Korean public for the first time since Kumgangsan tours were suspended ten years ago. Hyundai Group Chairwoman Hyun Jung-eun, who has returned from the North where she attended the event, said that Kumgangsan tours could be resumed in the near future, but probably not this year. She added that it depends on whether sanctions against North Korea were lifted or not.



[Soundbite] Hyun Jung-eun(Hyundai Group Chairwoman) : "We are preparing to resume the tours as soon as the United States lifts sanctions."



The Hyundai Group chief said that although she did not discuss the matter in detail with North Korean officials, she could tell that the North was willing to resume the tours.



[Soundbite] Ri Kon-taek(N. Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee(Nov. 18)) : "This event is aimed at promoting national reconciliation, peace and prosperity."



The joint inter-Korean event marking Kumgangsan tour anniversaries was launched in 2003 by the South Korean Hyundai Group and the North Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee. However, the event was suspended in 2015 due to deterioration in inter-Korean ties.

Inter-Korean Event

