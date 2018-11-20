Impeaching Judges News Today 입력 2018.11.20 (15:23) 수정 2018.11.20 (15:29)

[Anchor Lead]



On Monday, judges across the country endorsed a plan to consider impeaching judges implicated in power abuse allegations. It's the first time that rank and file judges have agreed that impeaching their fellow colleagues is necessary.



[Pkg]



The national gathering of judges, consisting of representatives at each court, is considering a motion calling for the impeachment of fellow judges implicated in a judicial power abuse scandal. This is the agreement reached by some 100 judges after three hours of heated discussions.



[Soundbite] Song Seung-yong(Senior Judge) : "We support the view that the allegations are a serious violation of the Constitution that merit not only disciplinary action but also an impeachment motion."



When the meeting started, opinions supporting and opposing the move were evenly split. Supporters said the judiciary needs to demonstrate its sincerity to the public while critics worried about getting entangled into politics as impeachment is a highly political action. A vote was held and 53 judges supported the move for a possible impeachment and 43 objected. The outcome is tantamount to a request for the parliament to take follow-up action. But the judges said they will not officially convey their stance to the National Assembly as impeachment matters fall under the exclusive rights of the legislature.



[Soundbite] Song Seung-yong(Senior Judge) : "We don't plan to convey our endorsement to parliament. We held the nationwide meeting as it was proposed by some members and so we discussed the issue and determined our stance."



Right after the meeting, head of the Supreme Court Kim Myeong‐soo shared a meal with the judges but he didn't issue any stance on the meeting's results. However the endorsement by fellow judges is expected to speed up sluggish parliamentary discussions on the impeachment of judges linked to the power abuse scandal.

