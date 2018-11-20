Hidden Ingredients News Today 입력 2018.11.20 (15:25) 수정 2018.11.20 (15:31)

[Anchor Lead]



It's kimchi-making season in Korea, when dried chili powder is in high demand. Authorities have apprehended vendors who mixed Chinese chili powder with domestic and disguised it as 100 percent Korean-made. They capitalized on the fact that it's almost impossible to tell Chinese chili powder from domestic with the naked eye.



[Pkg]



Crackdown officials raid a company that sells chili peppers. The company mixed Korean and Chinese chili powder at the ratio of 6-4 and sold it as "100 percent domestically made." It has sold 54 tons of dried chili powder to firms that produce food for school cafeterias, and reaped profits surpassing 700 million won. The company was able to reap impressive profits because domestic chili powder costs nearly three times as much as Chinese.



[Soundbite] (Staff from chili pepper distribution company(voice modified)) : "I had no other choice, because I was in the red for months."



As of last month, 56 companies had been caught for fabricating the country of origin of dried chili powder. They capitalized on the fact that ordinary consumers cannot easily tell domestic chili powder from Chinese. But the perpetrators were caught because starting this year crackdown officials have begun using microscopes to crack down on the false labeling of country of origin.The cell tissue of domestic chili powder remains intact even when mixed with specific solvents. By contrast, the cell walls of frozen Chinese chili powder becomes damaged during freezing and desiccation.



[Soundbite] Lee In-woo(National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service) : "Microscope inspections show quick results. It takes only one hour to check one sample."



The National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service has indicted 52 companies and levied fines on four others.

