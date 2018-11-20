Fine Dust Issue News Today 입력 2018.11.20 (15:27) 수정 2018.11.20 (15:33)

[Anchor Lead]



With the weather getting cold, Korea is more frequently suffering from fine dust, because pollutants don't spread out due to a stagnant atmosphere. Experts predict that the El Niño phenomenon will hit the nation this winter, exacerbating the fine dust problem further.



[Pkg]



Caused by a rise in the temperature of waters near the equator, the El Niño phenomenon leads to a variety of unusual climate changes. El Niño occurs regularly and it's predicted to come back this year. The weather phenomenon has considerable effects on the Korean Peninsula. The temperature rises in winter and wind velocity slows down with weaker seasonal winds. Weaker winds make the atmosphere stagnant and results in the accumulation of fine dust.



[Soundbite] Prof. Ye Sang-wook(Hanyang University) : "Air currents frequently gather in the East Asian region, preventing the spread of fine dust coming in from China and causing it to stay stagnant."



When El Niño occurs, the concentration of ultra-fine dust near the Korean Peninsula begins to grow in Autumn and rises up to 20 percent during winter. Chinese environmental authorities have already warned against a tough battle with smog this winter amid El Niño. A greater problem is that the El Niño phenomenon remains strong in winter when heating increases pollutant emissions.



[Soundbite] Kim Joo-jin(Managing Director, Solutions for Our Climate) : "Climate change and air pollution are caused by similar factors - materials discharged during the combustion of fossil fuel. It is more effective to regard them as co-related issues and address them with an integrated approach."



There are also concerns that with a reduction in Arctic sea ice, the jet stream will weaken and make the atmosphere more stagnant, which will raise fine dust levels this winter.

Fine Dust Issue

입력 2018.11.20 (15:27) 수정 2018.11.20 (15:33) News Today

