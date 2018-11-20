Korean Technology News Today 입력 2018.11.20 (15:29) 수정 2018.11.20 (15:34)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A smart farm utilizing high-tech Korean technology has opened in the desert nation of the United Arab Emirates. The facility also caters to accommodating workers with disabilities. The Korean style smart farm is raising interest in the Arab nation.



[Pkg]



Afternoon highs hover well above 30 degrees Celsius in the desert region. Here at a smart farm, high-tech sensors are found at various locations. The sensors automatically control conditions within the farm such as temperature change, creating an optimal farming environment. What's even more surprising is that the farm is run by the physically challenged.



[Soundbite] (Worker with developmental disorder) : "There's no difficulty whatsoever working here. I'm happy to work here. I want to grow herbs."



Receiving real-time technical support from Korea is also possible through augmented reality goggles.



[Soundbite] (Local humanitarian center) : "Interest in providing self-reliance for the physically challenged and advanced technologies have come together for this project."



This smart farm model that embraces workers with disabilities was introduced in Korea 2 years ago and related verification procedures have been completed.



[Soundbite] Chae Wook(Sustainable management division, KT) : "We hope the farm can serve to advance our information communication technology to the Middle East."



Prospects on exporting the Korean smart farm technology will depend on the success of its first showcase under way in the UAE.

Korean Technology

입력 2018.11.20 (15:29) 수정 2018.11.20 (15:34) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A smart farm utilizing high-tech Korean technology has opened in the desert nation of the United Arab Emirates. The facility also caters to accommodating workers with disabilities. The Korean style smart farm is raising interest in the Arab nation.



[Pkg]



Afternoon highs hover well above 30 degrees Celsius in the desert region. Here at a smart farm, high-tech sensors are found at various locations. The sensors automatically control conditions within the farm such as temperature change, creating an optimal farming environment. What's even more surprising is that the farm is run by the physically challenged.



[Soundbite] (Worker with developmental disorder) : "There's no difficulty whatsoever working here. I'm happy to work here. I want to grow herbs."



Receiving real-time technical support from Korea is also possible through augmented reality goggles.



[Soundbite] (Local humanitarian center) : "Interest in providing self-reliance for the physically challenged and advanced technologies have come together for this project."



This smart farm model that embraces workers with disabilities was introduced in Korea 2 years ago and related verification procedures have been completed.



[Soundbite] Chae Wook(Sustainable management division, KT) : "We hope the farm can serve to advance our information communication technology to the Middle East."



Prospects on exporting the Korean smart farm technology will depend on the success of its first showcase under way in the UAE.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보