Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.20 (15:31) 수정 2018.11.20 (15:37)

[Anchor Lead]



Song Hae is the oldest comedian and show host in Korea. Today, we bring you the news of a comedy museum dedicated to the 92-year-old entertainer being established in Daegu.



[Pkg]



Dalseong-gun County near Daegu announced a plan to establish the Song Hae Comedy Museum by 2024. For the project, the county government set up a committee co-headed by Song Hae and County Governor Kim Mun-oh. The committee held the first meeting on Friday. Born in Jaeryong, Hwanghae-do Province, North Korea, Song Hae regards Dalseong as his second hometown, as the county is where his in-laws live. The Dalseong County Government built a park named after him near his in-law's house in 2016. The project to build the comedy museum was launched, after Song Hae expressed willingness to donate his personal possessions to the park. The country government believes that his donations will be valuable records in the nation's comedy history, given Song Hae's 60-year-career. Song Hae's possessions will be transferred starting from next year. Various movies are enjoying great popularity in November, which is traditionally seen as a low-demand season for the film industry. According to the Korean Film Council, Hollywood fantasy blockbuster "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" topped the weekend box office. The movie hit the Korean cinemas on November 14th and drew 350,000 viewers on Sunday alone. It remained number one on the box office for five straight days, attracting over 1.5 million moviegoers in total. However, the runner-up Bohemian Rhapsody is close behind. It is a biographical film about the British rock band Queen and was released in Korea on October 31st. It was one of top-grossing movies in early November along with Korean film "Intimate Strangers." Bohemian Rhapsody accumulated more than three million viewers until Sunday, 19 days after its release. It remains strong, as shown in the fact that it ranked first in real-time ticket bookings. Coupled with the release of the "Burn the Stage: The Movie," Bohemian Rhapsody's popularity is leading to a boom of music films. "Burn the Stage: The Movie" is a documentary following K-pop sensation BTS. It drew 77,000 people nationwide on November 15th when it opened. It set a record of attracting the largest number of viewers for an idol-themed movie. It has now attracted an accumulated 230,000 viewers.

입력 2018.11.20 (15:31) 수정 2018.11.20 (15:37) News Today

