Joint Working Group

[Anchor Lead]



A South Korea-U.S. working group on North Korea policy coordination held its first meeting to discuss denuclearization, sanctions against North Korea, inter-Korean cooperation projects, and inter-Korean railway inspection. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that improvements in inter-Korean relations should come in tandem with the denuclearization process.



[Pkg]



A South Korea-U.S. working group launched by holding its inaugural meeting in Washington, D.C. The group members discussed in detail denuclearization, sanctions against North Korea and inter-Korean cooperation measures. In relation to a joint inspection of cross-border railways with North Korea, the South Korean and American officials discussed whether the railway reconnection project should be recognized as an exception from North Korea sanctions. The restoration of cross-border railways was included in the declaration announced at the summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un on April 27th. The two sides had agreed at the high-ranking officials meeting late last month to wrap up an inspection and start the construction later this month or in early December. But the railway project was delayed as the U.S.-North Korea negotiation has stalled over North Korea's denuclearization measures and America's reciprocal actions. The foreign affairs ministry spokesman said that if the first working group meeting is successful, close cooperation between South Korea and the United States over the denuclearization issue would continue. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that improvement in inter-Korean relations and progress on denuclearization should keep pace with each other.



[Soundbite] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo



Secretary Pompeo also explained that the working group's purpose is coordination so that only actions agreed by both South Korea and the United States can be taken.

