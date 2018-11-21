Employment Dispute News Today 입력 2018.11.21 (15:36) 수정 2018.11.21 (15:41)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean government vowed to create more jobs by cutting working hours, but just six months after the new law took effect, the government decided to accept employers' demands and expand the flexible work hour system. The move has sparked backlash from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, who eventually staged a rally on Wednesday.



[Pkg]



The main point of the rally is the expansion of the flexible work hour system. Under the current Labor Standards Act, working hours can be increased to 64 hours a week for three months maximum, excluding public holidays. If that period is expanded to six months, employers will be able to increase working hours 64 hours a week for to up to six months. Labor circles say that a longer period of flexible work hours can threaten workers' right to health and result in lower wages.



[Soundbite] Kim Myung-hwan(Korean Confederation of Trade Unions) : "If the flexible work hour system and labor-related laws are changed for the worse, if they do not stop this, our federation will make sure to stop this from happening."



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions is also urging the ratification of core agreements with international labor organizations in order to guarantee the three basic labor rights. On Tuesday, the Economic, Social and Labor Council proposed a revision law calling for permitting fired workers to join labor unions. However, the Confederation of Trade Unions and the employers seem to be split on the matter.



[Soundbite] Park Su-keun(Labor relations improvement committee) : "As far as I know, the labor circles are very discontent with this, no matter what the employers say."



Meanwhile, the Confederation of Trade Unions is holding a massive rally in front of the National Assembly to protest the government's decision to expand the flexible work hour period and demand the revision of the Labor Act.

