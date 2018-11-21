Tragic Accident

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
A Korean tourist in his 60s was killed when he was hit by a tram on Switzerland's Rigi Mountain. It was reportedly very foggy at the time and the local police have started their investigation into the accident.
On Monday afternoon local time, a Korean tourist surnamed Woo died when a mountain tram hit him at Rigi Mountain near Lucerne, Switzerland. Local media reported that Woo was gravely injured when he was hit by a tram that was traveling between Staffel and Kulm stations. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but couldn't save him. According to reports, 20 South Korean tourists, including the victim, got on the tram that was traveling to the Rigi Mountain summit and got off at the midway station for a little break. They then walked over to a nearby restaurant, but, after noticing that Woo was missing, the guide and fellow travelers went out to search for him. Apparently, thick fog at the time hindered rescue efforts, as a rescue helicopter could not take off immediately due to low visibility. It also hasn't been made clear whether Woo was discovered on the tracks or near the station. The Swiss media reported that the cause of the accident has not been confirmed and that local police are investigating what actually happened.
