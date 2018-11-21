Aging Society News Today 입력 2018.11.21 (15:39) 수정 2018.11.21 (15:50)

[Anchor Lead]



Last year, Korean society became officially aged. But just eight years from now Korea is expected to become an ultra aged society. With a growing number of elderly people living alone these days, social costs associated with elderly care will inevitably skyrocket. The South Korean government has come up with measures to address society's rapid aging.



[Pkg]



This elderly woman moved into this public housing apartment one year ago. The apartment was designed specifically for the needs of elderly people. It is equipped with low door thresholds and safety bars.



[Soundbite] Park Sun-ja(Resident) : "I fell twice in my previous home. But here I can use safety bars. I haven't had any accidents in this apartment so far."



Residents can also receive physical therapy at a nearby welfare center. The Korean government has decided to expand senior housing to 180,000 units by 2025. More than half of seniors in the nation want to spend time in their own homes despite physical handicaps. The new government policies seek to maximize elderly people's comfort by allowing them to spend the remainder of their lives healthily in their homes. Senior residents will also be eligible for all kinds of care services provided by local welfare centers, such as housework and nursing. House calls will be operated on a pilot basis as well so that the elderly can receive medical help from the comfort of their homes. However, such visits are currently limited to simple medical procedures, such as blood pressure checkups. That's because medical services provided outside of medical institutions are mostly outlawed. Also, there are no legal grounds for integrating welfare services and setting a budget for them.



[Soundbite] Prof. Chung Sun-dul(Ewha Womans' University) : "There must be legal grounds for establishing welfare centers and setting priorities in terms of what kind of centers must be set up first."



The government will first apply the new senior care model centered on regional communities in 12 cities and counties over a period of two years, starting next June, before expanding it nationwide.

