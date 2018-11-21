Artificial Intelligence News Today 입력 2018.11.21 (15:41) 수정 2018.11.21 (15:52)

[Anchor Lead]



In the future, artificial intelligence will also be used to clamp down on illegal waste dumping. Korean researchers have developed a technology that can identify people illegally throwing away trash by analyzing their movements captured on security cameras.



[Pkg]



This is an alleyway in a residential area where clusters of homes are concentrated. A pile of trash comprised of regular waste with recyclables such as plastic and glass is not a pretty sight. Security cameras can't distinguish regular passers-by from those illegally dumping garbage. To address this problem, Korean researchers have developed a technology to enable security cameras to detect acts of illegal dumping. By observing a person's physical motion and movements of objects, cameras can tell when something is released or thrown away. An experiment shows that when a person passes by holding a garbage bag, the security camera remains silent. But when the bag is dropped, it immediately issues a warning.



[Soundbite] "You have been filmed. If you don't retrieve your trash, you will be punished by law."



This technology will be implemented on a trial basis in Sejong City and in Seoul's district of Eunpyeong-gu from next month.



[Soundbite] Park Jong-yeol(ETRI) : "The camera alerts the control center of dumping activities which allows monitoring of who is doing the dumping, where, and how."



Researchers plan to further develop the program so that cameras can even identify suspected criminals wearing certain pieces of clothing or hats that hide their face.

