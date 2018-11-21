Historic Figure News Today 입력 2018.11.21 (15:42) 수정 2018.11.21 (15:56)

[Anchor Lead]



When Japan took away Joseon's sovereignty, there was a freedom fighter who fought in the plains of Manchuria and Siberia on a white horse. He is General Kim Kyung-cheon, nicknamed "General Kim on a White Horse." In marking the 130th anniversary of his birth, his journals have been published as a book in Russia. Take a look



[Pkg]



An apartment in Moscow. This is where Galina, General Kim Kyung-cheon's granddaughter, and her sister live. The sisters tell their children how their grandfather lived during the Japanese occupation period.



[Soundbite] "Grandfather was the only Korean among 600 Japanese military cadets."



Kim, who had been a cadet at the Japanese military academy, joined the anti-Japanese independence movement after witnessing the brutality of the Japanese invasion. His military reputation soared while fighting against the Japanese military and Chinese bandits in Manchuria and Russia. People who saw him on horseback at the battlefields called him "General Kim on a White Horse."



[Soundbite] Galina(Granddaughter of Gen. Kim Kyung-cheon) : "Even as bullets rained down, he led on horseback and troops followed him."



He was accused of being a political dissident by Stalin and sentenced to hard labor at a gulag. He died in 1942. Nobody knows the exact place where his body was buried except that it was somewhere near the gulag. In marking the 130th anniversary of his birth, General Kim's hand-written journals he had kept during his years as a freedom fighter have been translated into Russian and published last month.



[Soundbite] Park Bella(Prof., Institute of Oriental Studies) : "Kim Kyung- cheon was a great anti-Japanese, independence activist and patriot."



General Kim's children hope that his artifacts scattered around Russia and Manchuria are found and his achievements in the history of Korea's independence movement will be properly studied and evaluated.

입력 2018.11.21 (15:42) 수정 2018.11.21 (15:56) News Today

