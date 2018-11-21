Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.21 (15:45) 수정 2018.11.21 (16:01)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's entertainment news, we bring you the story of Project Boy Band Wanna One releasing its first but last full length album since its debut.



[Pkg]



Star boy band Wanna One has released its first but last full-length album since its debut. Released via online music streaming sites at 6 p.m. Monday, the album consists of eleven songs, including those written and composed by the members. The first track "Spring Breeze" topped major music charts in an hour after its release. Wanna One is a project group formed with eleven members selected through a survival audition program. It is scheduled to disband late December this year. The latest album has created greater sensation, since it was released a month before the band's breakup. Responding to a stream of questions about a possible extension of their contracts at a news conference marking its comeback, Wanna One carefully said that it just returned with a new album and will discuss the issue later.

