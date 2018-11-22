International Influence News Today 입력 2018.11.22 (15:25) 수정 2018.11.22 (15:38)

[Anchor Lead]



A South Korean has been chosen to head the International Criminal Police Organization known as Interpol for the first time. Kim Jong-yang beat his Russian rival in what was a very tight race. Here are the details.



[Pkg]



The International Criminal Police Organization known as Interpol has 194 member-states. A new chief of the organization has been recently selected at the 87th general assembly. It is Kim Jong-yang of South Korea, who beat his Russian rival, Alexander Prokopchuk. Kim is the first South Korean to head the high-profile organization.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-yang(Newly appointed Interpol president) : "The fact that I am a South Korean national and a former police officer played a decisive role in the election."



Most of the western countries including the United States and the United Kingdom tried their best to show support for the Korean candidate and prevent the Russian candidate from winning the post. They were concerned that if the Russian candidate, who is a former KGB agent, won the post, Interpol would fall under the influence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sources say it was a landslide victory for the Korean candidate. Kim Jong-yang, a former chief of Gyeonggi Provincial Police Agency, has vowed to make the best use of his experience as a member of the South Korean police.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-yang(Newly appointed Interpol president) : "There are many threats in the world. I will cooperate with the member-nations to solve problems in a wise way."



Kim's tenure will last two years, the remainder of his predecessor's tenure. The previous Interpol chief, Meng Hongwei of China, was dismissed due to corruption allegations.

입력 2018.11.22 (15:25) 수정 2018.11.22 (15:38) News Today

