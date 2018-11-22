Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.22 (15:27) 수정 2018.11.22 (15:40)

[Anchor Lead]



Sing along movie theaters are all the rage these days where audiences can sing out loud the songs featured in the movie. Musicals have also warmed up to this concept and introduced sing-along performances.



[Pkg]



The musical "Gwanghwamun Sonata" is one of the first stage productions to introduce a sing-along show. The production agency said the sing-along versions will be held for the curtain call segment of shows on November 28th and December 5th and the 12th. The musical "Gwanghwamun Sonata" is a compilation of songs composed by the late Lee Young-hoon. The lineup includes well known melodies such as "Old Love" and "Flying in the Deep Night." Lyrics will be provided so that audience members can sing along some of the songs including "Red Sunset." Sing-along shows originated from "Bohemian Rhapsody," a film about the British rock band Queen, when viewers began to sing along the music during the movie. They are now becoming a new cultural trend. Kpop boy band BTS has taken legal action against wrong, harmful Internet culture. The group's management agency posted a message on BTS' official fan club site announcing that it has requested legal steps to address malicious online rumors and slander. The agency said it had warned of legal action back in June against such malicious postings and people responsible for producing them. The statement said it since received over 40-thousand emails from BTS fans containing related information up until last month. The agency said it has reported to police some individuals who committed illegal acts or spread false information, disguising themselves as staff members of BTS's agency. The agency vowed to continue its swift and stern response against malicious online content by hiring an exclusive law firm dedicated to this task.

