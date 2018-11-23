Inaugural Meeting News Today 입력 2018.11.23 (15:19) 수정 2018.11.23 (15:26)

[Anchor Lead]



A new group for social agendas was launched with an inaugural meeting at Cheong Wa Dae. President Moon urged the Korean Federation of Trade Unions, which did not attend the meeting with the Economic, Social and Labor Council, to join the negotiation, since the Council can find ways to expand the flexible work week policy while removing its side effects. The president also promised that the Council's agreements will be implemented.



[Pkg]



The Economic, Social, and Labor Council comprised of representatives from labor, management, and government officially launched yesterday. It came five months after pertinent laws were legislated.



[Soundbite] Moon Sung-hyun(Chairman, Economic, Social and Labor Council) : "Agreements reached through social dialogue will have the highest authority in our society."



The meeting was convened to reach compromises on social, economic, and labor issues among labor, management, and government parties. However the Korean Federation of Trade Unions, the main player in this discussion, did not take part in the session. President Moon Jae-in joined the council's inaugural meeting and urged one of Korea's largest labor unions to join the discussion, claiming that autonomous dialogue and compromises will be given priority.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We miss the Korean Federation of Trade Unions. I hope that the Federation would join the discussion soon so that the Council can bring about many changes."



The South Korean leader also touched on the biggest labor issue: flexible work hours. He claimed the Council can find solutions to reducing long working hours and other bad labor practices and design measures to preserve workers' wages once they start discussing the flexible working arrangements. The President stressed the labor sector should eagerly participate in the discussion. He said the National Assembly will wait for the Council to come up with solutions and that he will ask lawmakers to give more time. Moon promised to implement the agreements concluded at the Council, as he regards the presidential advisory group as a decision-making agency. According to reports, the ruling party is reviewing ways to ensure 11 hours of continuous rest and to extend the period during which the flexible working hours are applied, while still keeping the maximum working hours per week down at 60. However, it's still unclear whether the labor sector and the employers group would accept these measures. The Council plans to start full discussions on the flexible work week program early next week and work closely with the National Assembly.

