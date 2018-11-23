Rising Suspicion News Today 입력 2018.11.23 (15:23) 수정 2018.11.23 (15:33)

[Anchor Lead]



The International Atomic Energy Agency has reported that some movements have been detected at Yongbyon, where North Korea's key nuclear facility is located. The global nuclear watchdog said it can draw definite conclusions only after nuclear inspectors visit and inspect the site personally and urged North Korea to allow an inspection of its nuclear facilities.



[Pkg]



At North Korea's largest nuclear facility located in Yongbyon, Pyeonganbuk-do Province, there is a 5-megawatt nuclear reactor capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium and reprocessing equipment. Also, a test light-water reactor is reportedly being built. 38 North, an American website devoted to the matters linked to the regime, analyzed satellite images last August to deduce that dredging work appears to be underway around the Guryonggang River near the Yongbyon nuclear plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency also reported that movements have been detected in the vicinity of the Guryonggang River. Although the 5-megawatt nuclear reactor has been shut down, activities such as parts assembly or transfer of parts to an incomplete reactor have been detected.



[Soundbite] Yukiya Amano(Director General, IAEA) : "some developments that have taken place since my report in August. We have observed the fabrication of reactor components and possible transfer of these components into the reactor."



However, the nuclear watchdog pointed out its observation was based solely on satellite images and urged Pyongyang to allow nuclear inspectors into the communist state, since they must visit the site to determine the actual nature and purpose of the detected activities.



[Soundbite] Yukiya Amano(Director General, IAEA) : "But as we do not have the inspectors on the ground we cannot determine the nature or objective of these activities."



The IAEA reported last August that it failed to find any sign that show North Korea ceased its nuclear activities.

