International Recognition

[Anchor Lead]



Lim Ki-tack, the South Korean head of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), has won his second term as chief of the UN agency. This follows news of Kim Jong-yang's election as chief of Interpol as the first Korean to assume the post.



[Pkg]



The International Maritime Organization. A specialized UN agency that determines various regulations concerning the shipping and shipbuilding industries. The IMO's secretary-general is often dubbed the "maritime president". The current chief, South Korea's Lim Ki-tack, will be serving another term. During the IMO Council meeting, Lim received a unanimous vote from the 40 member states for his second four-year term as secretary-general through 2023.



[Soundbite] Lim Ki-tack(IMO Secretary-General) : "I focused on playing a bridging role among member nations and fortunately, they have assessed this positively."



Since taking office in 2016, he is considered to have well coordinated the sensitive stakes and interests held by advanced nations and developing economies. Lim has particularly placed strong emphasis on smart shipping and environmental issues, thereby contributing to sustainable maritime development.



[Soundbite] Mick Kinley(Australia's Permanent Representative to the IMO) : "He was instrumental in getting that agreement, helping the members to come together and make that landmark agreement, so he has worked really effectively for the organization."



Regulations set by the IMO regarding safety of vessels and the marine environment have direct impact on the global shipping and shipbuilding sector.

