[Anchor Lead]



In today's entertainment news, we bring you the story of Park Su-geun, one of the most influential artists in Korea, putting up his art piece at an auction.



[Pkg]



Park Su-geun is one of the most popular and influential modernist artists, who is known for his artworks that portray the daily life of the Korean people in the mid-20th century. His 1961 work, "People at the Marketplace" was put up for auction recently amid high expectations that it would fetch billions of won again. Auction house K-Auction said that the work's value was estimated between four billion won and 5.5 billion won. However, the painting has failed to find a new owner at the auction Wednesday, although the bidding started from 3.9 billion won. The work, which measures 25 centimeters in width and 62 centimeters in length, showcases the artist's artistic style with various people featured. The painting was auctioned for a record price of 2.5 billion won at a K-Auction sale in 2007. There were expectations that the artist could again break his own auction price record this time. However, as "People at the Marketplace" was not auctioned off, the highest price ever paid for Park's work was some 4.5 billion won for “A Wash Place,” set in 2007.

입력 2018.11.23 (15:31) 수정 2018.11.23 (15:42) News Today

