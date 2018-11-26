Inter-Korean Relations News Today 입력 2018.11.26 (15:23) 수정 2018.11.26 (15:28)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that inter-Korean relations are an important factor in North Korea's denuclearization. His remark is worth note as it followed Washington's strong support for the joint inspection of cross-border railways.



[Pkg]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that inter-Korean relations are an important factor in North Korea's denuclearization. This was his answer to a question posed at a radio interview about the working group set up by South Korea and the United States. Secretary Pompeo said as they work toward denuclearizing North Korea and fulfilling the promises made between President Trump and Chairman Kim, there are many important factors at work. One of those elements is the relationship between South and North Korea. He directly referred to inter-Korean relations as an important factor in the denuclearization process. Then the secretary added that the relationship between South Korea and North Korea is moving in parallel with the denuclearization discussions. He also stressed that Washington is in lock step with its South Korean partners. He explained that the ROK-US working group is making sure that the two sides are working together on inter-Korean relations and the denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea. As to Pyongyang's strong criticisms about Washington recently and claims of having developed new tactical weapons, Secretary Pompeo said that he knows what they're referring to and that the negotiation is going to be a lengthy process. He also made it clear that economic sanctions which have caused North Korea to engage the U.S. will remain in place.

Inter-Korean Relations

입력 2018.11.26 (15:23) 수정 2018.11.26 (15:28) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that inter-Korean relations are an important factor in North Korea's denuclearization. His remark is worth note as it followed Washington's strong support for the joint inspection of cross-border railways.



[Pkg]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that inter-Korean relations are an important factor in North Korea's denuclearization. This was his answer to a question posed at a radio interview about the working group set up by South Korea and the United States. Secretary Pompeo said as they work toward denuclearizing North Korea and fulfilling the promises made between President Trump and Chairman Kim, there are many important factors at work. One of those elements is the relationship between South and North Korea. He directly referred to inter-Korean relations as an important factor in the denuclearization process. Then the secretary added that the relationship between South Korea and North Korea is moving in parallel with the denuclearization discussions. He also stressed that Washington is in lock step with its South Korean partners. He explained that the ROK-US working group is making sure that the two sides are working together on inter-Korean relations and the denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea. As to Pyongyang's strong criticisms about Washington recently and claims of having developed new tactical weapons, Secretary Pompeo said that he knows what they're referring to and that the negotiation is going to be a lengthy process. He also made it clear that economic sanctions which have caused North Korea to engage the U.S. will remain in place.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보