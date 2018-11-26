International Performance News Today 입력 2018.11.26 (15:31) 수정 2018.11.26 (15:43)

[Anchor Lead]



The KBS Symphony Orchestra has been invited to perform in the Czech and Slovak Republics, which are marking the centennial anniversary of their common independent state, the Czechoslovak Republic. The orchestra has recently staged a mesmerizing performance along with world-renowned pianist Sunwoo Yekwon. Take a look.



[Pkg]



A cheerful melody resonates in this performance hall with a long tradition. It is "Carnival Overture, Op. 92" by the Czech composer Antonin Dvorak. It was chosen as the opening composition of the KBS Symphony Orchestra's concert marking the centennial anniversary of the Czechoslovak Republic.



[Soundbite] Yoel Levi(Music Director, KBS Symphony Orchestra) : "We decided to begin our concert with Dvorak's composition because the organizer requested an interesting repertoire."



Pianist Sunwoo Yekwon, who became the first Korean to win the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, aroused a big round of applause by performing Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto along with the orchestra.



[Soundbite] (Audience Member) : "They staged an excellent performance of Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No.3. It was a pleasure to watch the concert."



The KBS Symphony Orchestra was also the first Korean music organization to be invited to a festival honoring the Czech pianist Rudolf Firkutšný.



[Soundbite] Jan Fischer(Former Prime Minister of Czech Republic) : "It's fantastic. I am grateful that such a renowned orchestra has visited the Czech Republic."

International Performance

