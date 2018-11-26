Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.26 (15:33) 수정 2018.11.26 (15:44)

[Anchor Lead]



Speculations surrounding K-POP girl group member Yuju from GFriend are rising, as she hasn't been appearing in any of the group's official events. This and more on today's entertainment news



[Pkg]



Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of one member of the Kpop girl band GFriend. Yuju has not been seen for quite some time. Fans say that only five of the six-member group have been taking part in band schedules since this month. Yuju has not engaged in any official schedule or social media activity. The online rumor mill has begun to spin, speculating health problems, rumors of discord with other members, her possible departure from the group or even disappearance. GFriend's management agency issued an official statement saying that Yuju is fine and she will soon resume activities. But fans are still concerned, noting the agency did not explain why she has been absent and that she has yet to make an appearance. Singer Kye Eun-sook, best known for her hit song "Singing and Dancing," has received a suspended sentence over fraud. She was referred to trial on charges of deceiving an acquaintance and stealing checks worth 25 million won back in 2014. The court on Thursday sentenced her to four months in prison, suspended for one year. The court said she is found guilty based on her confession and other evidence but her sentence was determined considering she had reached a settlement with the victim. The latest trial is the singer's second fraud charge, drawing even more scrutiny. In 2014, she was sentenced to 14 months behind bars and a fine of 800-thousand won on multiple charges of borrowing an imported car with falsified documents and taking out a related mortgage loan as well as methamphetamine possession.

