G20 Summit News Today 입력 2018.11.27 (15:23) 수정 2018.11.27 (15:28)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has embarked on a three-nation tour Tuesday afternoon to attend the annual Group of 20 summit in Argentina. He will focus on summit diplomacy for North Korea's denuclearization ahead of the second US-North Korea summit expected early next year. Whether his talks with President Donald Trump can help spur the denuclearization process draws keen attention.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in's upcoming eight-day overseas tour is focused on summit diplomacy to expedite North Korea's denuclearization process. He is expected to meet with President Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit. The two last held talks two months ago. The South Korean leader will engage in last minute summit diplomacy and play a mediating role ahead of the second Washington-Pyongyang summit expected early next year.



[Soundbite] Nam Gwan-pyo(Deputy Chief of Pres. Nat'l Security Office (Nov. 23)) : "This year's summit diplomacy has been diversified including nations in North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America and Oceania."



Nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea have been at a standstill since their first summit meeting in June. High-level bilateral talks previously scheduled have also been delayed. It remains to be seen whether Moon and Trump can produce any progress in regards to denuclearization. Their talks' outcome will likely affect not only the denuclearization timeline but also the timing of the North Korean leader's visit to Seoul and the issue of declaring a formal end to the Korean War. Seoul's presidential office said it needs to be determined whether it is more desirable for the North's leader Kim Jong-un to visit the South before or after his summit meeting with President Trump. It's the first time the top office has openly remarked on a possible delay in Kim's visit to Seoul which was sought for this year. Whether Moon's overseas tour can also help to illicit global support for easing sanctions on Pyongyang draws attention. President Moon is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of South Africa and the Netherlands. South Africa has secured a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2019 while the Netherlands is chair country of the UNSC North Korea sanctions committee.

G20 Summit

입력 2018.11.27 (15:23) 수정 2018.11.27 (15:28) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has embarked on a three-nation tour Tuesday afternoon to attend the annual Group of 20 summit in Argentina. He will focus on summit diplomacy for North Korea's denuclearization ahead of the second US-North Korea summit expected early next year. Whether his talks with President Donald Trump can help spur the denuclearization process draws keen attention.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in's upcoming eight-day overseas tour is focused on summit diplomacy to expedite North Korea's denuclearization process. He is expected to meet with President Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit. The two last held talks two months ago. The South Korean leader will engage in last minute summit diplomacy and play a mediating role ahead of the second Washington-Pyongyang summit expected early next year.



[Soundbite] Nam Gwan-pyo(Deputy Chief of Pres. Nat'l Security Office (Nov. 23)) : "This year's summit diplomacy has been diversified including nations in North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America and Oceania."



Nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea have been at a standstill since their first summit meeting in June. High-level bilateral talks previously scheduled have also been delayed. It remains to be seen whether Moon and Trump can produce any progress in regards to denuclearization. Their talks' outcome will likely affect not only the denuclearization timeline but also the timing of the North Korean leader's visit to Seoul and the issue of declaring a formal end to the Korean War. Seoul's presidential office said it needs to be determined whether it is more desirable for the North's leader Kim Jong-un to visit the South before or after his summit meeting with President Trump. It's the first time the top office has openly remarked on a possible delay in Kim's visit to Seoul which was sought for this year. Whether Moon's overseas tour can also help to illicit global support for easing sanctions on Pyongyang draws attention. President Moon is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of South Africa and the Netherlands. South Africa has secured a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2019 while the Netherlands is chair country of the UNSC North Korea sanctions committee.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보