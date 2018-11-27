Diplomatic Conflicts News Today 입력 2018.11.27 (15:26) 수정 2018.11.27 (15:31)

[Anchor Lead]



The Japanese media has reported that the Japanese foreign minister demanded a proper response from South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa regarding her recent comment that she might visit Japan. Meanwhile, Japan's ruling party has submitted a resolution to the Foreign Ministry criticizing the decision to dismantle the so-called Reconciliation and Healing Foundation, which was established to support the victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery.



[Pkg]



Sources say the Japanese foreign minister expressed discontent over a recent remark made by South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa regarding her possible visit to Japan to resolve diplomatic issues between the two nations. NHK has reported that in his meeting with lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said it would be cumbersome for Kang Kyung-hwa to visit Japan unless she provides a proper answer. Kang said on November 22 that although no exact date of her visit to Japan had been set yet, visiting Japan was always an option. Her comment referred to diplomatic conflicts with Tokyo over Seoul's decision to dismantle the so-called Reconciliation and Healing Foundation for the victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery and Korea's supreme court ruling on the compensation for victims of forced wartime labor by Japanese companies. Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has submitted a resolution letter to the Foreign Ministry urging the Japanese government to demand the withdrawal of the Korean government's decision to dismantle the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation. Kyodo News says the resolution expresses outrage and harsh criticism of Korea's decision. The resolution also reportedly blasts the South Korean lawmakers' visit to the Dokdo islets as "a violation of Japan's territory and rights" and called for "stern measures to prevent further violations and provocations."

Diplomatic Conflicts

News Today

