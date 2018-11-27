DUI Accident News Today 입력 2018.11.27 (15:27) 수정 2018.11.27 (15:33)

[Anchor Lead]



A soldier who had just two months left to completing his military service has been killed in a DUI accident. A similar tragedy was reported a while ago involving Yoon Chang-ho whose case even sparked a new law named after the victim, calling for stronger punishment of drunk drivers. In the latest case, the intoxicated driver did not report the casualty and even tried to lie that he wasn't the driver.



[Pkg]



A white vehicle crosses over the centerline and makes an illegal U-turn. A taxi coming from the opposite direction can't slow down in time and a deadly crash ensues. In the early morning hours of September 24th. The passenger car driven by a 26 year old surnamed Cho clashes with the cab, and the person in the car's passenger seat, known by his surname Lee suffers critical head injuries. He was taken to the hospital but died. The driver's blood alcohol level measured 0.109%, enough to qualify for license revocation. The driver abandoned the injured Lee at the site and left the scene. He even later claimed to the police that Lee was the driver, even though Lee didn’t even own a license. But the police saw through his lie after analyzing security camera footage.



[Soundbite] Kim Jeong-nam(Seocho Police Station) : "The driver denied that he was driving until his second statement but faced with blood and saliva evidence, he then admitted to the crime."



The deceased victim was a Navy petty officer who had just two months left to complete his military service. Cho and Lee were friends. They drank in Gyeonggido Province and then Cho was giving Lee a ride to Seoul's Gangnam station when the accident occurred.



[Soundbite] (Lee's Family) : "Watching Yoon Chang-ho's incident on the news, we felt the heartbreak of his parents and cried. Cho only acknowledges what's backed by evidence, claiming he doesn't remember because he was drunk."



The police have arrested Cho on charges of inflicting fatality and fleeing a crime scene. His custody will be handed over to prosecutors in the coming days.

