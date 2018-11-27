Severe Smog News Today 입력 2018.11.27 (15:30) 수정 2018.11.27 (15:37)

[Anchor Lead]



Severe smog from China has gripped Korea yet again. China's dust storms are expected to reach the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday. Here's more.



[Pkg]



A wave of yellow dust measuring 100 meters in height rages underneath the blue sky. It is reminiscent of a massive tsunami. It took just dozens of minutes for the sandstorm to engulf cities in China's Gansu Province. Visibility was less than ten meters even during daytime, as the dust completely blocked the sun. Most of the cars ground to a halt, while the roads were closed.



[Soundbite] (Gansu Prov. Resident) : "Look how strong the wind is. My car is shaking. I can't see anything."



Rocks brought by the raging sandstorm broke windows of vehicles. This police officer shows his pockets full of sand, another bit of evidence of the power of the storm. The entire Chinese mainland has been hit by the sandstorm brought by the westerly winds. And the dirty air has stayed en route to reach Korea. Meteorologists said to expect air pollutants from China on the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday afternoon.

