Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.27 (15:35) 수정 2018.11.27 (15:44)

[Anchor Lead]



A Japanese broadcaster has rose to the center of controversy for false reporting one of BTS members comments. This and more on today's Entertainment News.



[Pkg]



A Japanese report that BTS member Ji-min apologized for the so-called T-shirt controversy has turned out false. Japanese broadcaster TBS claimed that Ji-min issued an apology to Japanese people during a concert in Japan on November 18th. Some TBS programs even aired the apology in detail, which was dubbed by a Japanese voice actor against the background of Ji-min's photo. According to fans watching the concert on the day, Ji-min did not apologize and just said that his heart hurt over the controversy. Fans criticized TBS for distorting Ji-min's remarks and fanning anti-Korean sentiments among Japanese people. Amid growing criticism, TBS said in a news show last Friday that the report was wrong, promising to correct it. The sound is like this, since I said it with shoulders raised. TV personality Kim Na-young said that she is too shocked and distressed over the news of her husband's arrest. Kim's husband was arrested in mid-November on charges of gaining undue profit worth some 20 billion won by operating a futures and options trading firm. His arrest was reported by news outlets on November 23rd. Kim addressed the issue by releasing a statement via her agency. She said in the statement that she had not known well about her husband's job and learned about his wrongdoings through news reports. She then stressed that her husband will pay for his faults and she will work hard to contribute to society. After releasing the statement, Kim closed her social media channels and deleted all her videos from YouTube.

입력 2018.11.27 (15:35) 수정 2018.11.27 (15:44) News Today

