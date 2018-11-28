International Summit News Today 입력 2018.11.28 (15:15) 수정 2018.11.28 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in arrived in the Czech Republic, his first stop on his way to the G20 Summit. At the summit scheduled for late tonight, the two leaders may talk about the Czech nuclear plant project Korea wishes to partake in.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in arrived in Prague, the Czech Republic before attending the G20 Summit. During his two-day visit, he plans to sit down with Andrej Babiš for a summit and meet with Koreans living in the Czech Republic. President Moon is expected to discuss the possibility of Korean firms participating in the nuclear plant construction project. Korea cannot wait any longer as Russia, China, France, and Japan have jumped in the competition to win the bid for this project. A high-ranking official at the Presidential Office said that there are still many variables associated with the Czech nuclear plant project. He had high hopes for the summit as President Moon will present Korea's strengths to heighten the Czech Republic's interest. Korean builders have demonstrated through the construction of the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates last March that they can finish the project in time without generating any additional cost. President Moon will fly to Argentina tomorrow to attend the G20 Summit. He plans to meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump for the first time in two months and talk about a wide range of issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, including the second summit between the U.S. and North Korea. He also plans to introduce his "inclusive state vision" at the G20 Summit and drum up support from the international community to relax sanctions on North Korea.

