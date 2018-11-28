Continued Damages News Today 입력 2018.11.28 (15:17) 수정 2018.11.28 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been five days since the massive fire at the telecom provider KT, but the telecommunication network has yet to be restored completely. Many self-employed people continue to sustain damage due to disruptions in communications services. Some are even warning of taking legal action against KT and launching a boycott against its services.



[Pkg]



Customers at this restaurant in Seodaemun-gu District in Seoul cannot pay with their credit cards due to communications disruptions. Three days ago connection was restored, but the day before yesterday it was cut off again.



[Soundbite] Restaurant Owner : "Connection has been cut off since 5:30 p.m. the day before yesterday. To be honest, I feel betrayed because I trusted KT."



The situation is similar at a nearby fried chicken restaurant. It has been unable to receive orders by phone for four days now. Internet connection remains unstable. The restaurant owner's frustration keeps growing, as many orders have to be cancelled due to connection problems.



[Soundbite] Noh Tae-young(Restaurant Owner) : "Some orders placed by customers fail to reach us. On Saturday we recorded losses of 1-1.5 million won."



KT said earlier that its telecommunication network had been almost completely restored, but it's still far from stable. The Korea Federation of Micro Enterprises has vowed to file a class action lawsuit over business losses that have reached 30-40 percent. It has also warned of staging a boycott against KT services.



[Soundbite] Choi Seung-jae(Chairman, Korea Federation of Micro Enterprises) : "We will take legal action unless they offer a sincere apology to small entrepreneurs. We also plan to boycott KT's services."



The Korea Federation of Micro Enterprises is urging KT to survey the scope of losses sustained by its customers and compensate them rather than just providing a one-month credit on telecom services.

News Today

