[Anchor Lead]



About a month ago, a woman in her 40s and victim of domestic abuse was killed by her ex-husband in an apartment parking lot in Seoul. The government has at last produced a new set of domestic abuse prevention measures one month after the tragedy.



[Pkg]



The court can hand down temporary measures such as removal or restraining orders against domestic abuse perpetrators. At present, however, even when perpetrators disobey these court orders, they can get away by paying small fines. In the new set of government measures to prevent domestic violence, a perpetrator can be heavily fined or imprisoned when temporary court measures are defied. Also, the restraining order, which used to be applied by "certain location" has now been expanded to apply to "certain people," so that an offender cannot go near the victim or her family at any place. Since domestic violence has a high recidivism rate, records of crime report calls will be kept for three years instead of one, and the cases that were settled at the sites will also be documented.



[Soundbite] Kim Chang-ryong(Public Safety Bureau, Korean Nat'l Police Agency) : "These materials will be used to prove the recidivism or the risk of recurrence in similar domestic violence cases."



Women's rights advocate groups welcomed the new government measures yet were not fully satisfied. They point out that prosecutors are still allowed to suspend indictment of perpetrators if they promise to get counseling. Also, the so-called "arrest-first" mandate in which domestic abuse offenders are arrested in principle has been excluded from the new measures.



[Soundbite] Jang Da-hye(Research Fellow, Korean Institute of Criminology) : "We need to be careful, because in addition to the concerns over human rights infringement, in many cases offenders can come back after they are released and commit even more violent acts."



Most of the revisions needed to enforce these measures are pending at the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

