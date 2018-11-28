Air Pollution News Today 입력 2018.11.28 (15:21) 수정 2018.11.28 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



Air pollution in Korea is caused not only by severe smog in China, but also by a number of domestic factors. The South Korean government has been trying to devise measures to improve air quality. However, power generators located on islands are not subject to regulations regarding air quality.



[Pkg]



Baengnyeongdo Island located about 180 km northwest of Incheon Port is the largest among the five islands in the Yellow Sea. Electricity used by the island's five thousand residents is produced by this power generator located on the island. It produces electricity by burning diesel and kerosene. Although the generator is not being operated in full force during daytime, you can feel the effects of smoke right away. Unlike power generators located on the mainland, this generator has no equipment for filtering out air pollutants. Under the current law, power generators located on islands are not subject to air quality regulations, as they are not classified as facilities emitting air pollutants. The situation is the same at another power generator on the nearby Daecheongdo Island. The black soot on the walls and chimneys of the building serve as evidence of how severe smoke is here. There are more than 200 power generators on 65 islands nationwide. They emit four thousand tons of air pollutants such as nitrogen and sulfur oxides annually. About 400 tons of that is ultra fine dust.



[Soundbite] Lee Young-sung(Min. of Environment) : "Power generators on islands have not been subject to regulations so far, because they produce small amounts of electricity. However, starting in 2020 they will be classified as facilities emitting air pollutants in order to strengthen smog control."



However, such equipment has been installed at only 18 power generators, which is less than 10 percent of all power generating facilities in the nation.

