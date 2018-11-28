North Korea Scenery News Today 입력 2018.11.28 (15:23) 수정 2018.11.28 (15:33)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



KBS has obtained footage of North Korean factories filmed by overseas Korean businesspeople during their recent visit to Pyongyang. The facilities appear to be well constructed enough for North Korea to feel assured to present them to foreign guests. Images show progress in mechanization and high-tech features in North Korea's light industry sector.



[Pkg]



This is a silk mill factory in Pyongyang. Silk threads are being produced from silkworm cocoons. In an adjacent building, blankets are manufactured using the freshly produced silk threads. The factory employs some 3,000 workers and is equipped with a dormitory, childcare center and a gym. Here, soccer shoes are worn on a machine resembling human legs. The machine kicks a ball and the ball goes straight into the goalpost.



[Soundbite] Employee : "This is a testing machine to see how the shoes' material affects the kick."



North Korean authorities say that in the case of shoes, they've achieved about 87% localization. Here is a liquor factory that makes Pyongyang soju, the Korean national alcoholic beverage. North Korea says it's equipped with modern facilities and all procedures are computerized. High-end shops located along the Future Scientists Street in Pyongyang sell not only foreign goods but also North Korean made products.



[Soundbite] "Many products sold here are North Korean made."



But whether such advancement in the light industrial sector goes beyond the city center is unclear. These images were filmed by entrepreneurs who visited Pyongyang earlier this month to attend the World Korean Business Convention. North Korea went out of its way to welcome the business tycoons who also met with the North's deputy prime minister for economic affairs Ri Ryong-nam. Participants say that Pyongyang was seeking breakthroughs in economic development under continued global sanctions.

North Korea Scenery

입력 2018.11.28 (15:23) 수정 2018.11.28 (15:33) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



KBS has obtained footage of North Korean factories filmed by overseas Korean businesspeople during their recent visit to Pyongyang. The facilities appear to be well constructed enough for North Korea to feel assured to present them to foreign guests. Images show progress in mechanization and high-tech features in North Korea's light industry sector.



[Pkg]



This is a silk mill factory in Pyongyang. Silk threads are being produced from silkworm cocoons. In an adjacent building, blankets are manufactured using the freshly produced silk threads. The factory employs some 3,000 workers and is equipped with a dormitory, childcare center and a gym. Here, soccer shoes are worn on a machine resembling human legs. The machine kicks a ball and the ball goes straight into the goalpost.



[Soundbite] Employee : "This is a testing machine to see how the shoes' material affects the kick."



North Korean authorities say that in the case of shoes, they've achieved about 87% localization. Here is a liquor factory that makes Pyongyang soju, the Korean national alcoholic beverage. North Korea says it's equipped with modern facilities and all procedures are computerized. High-end shops located along the Future Scientists Street in Pyongyang sell not only foreign goods but also North Korean made products.



[Soundbite] "Many products sold here are North Korean made."



But whether such advancement in the light industrial sector goes beyond the city center is unclear. These images were filmed by entrepreneurs who visited Pyongyang earlier this month to attend the World Korean Business Convention. North Korea went out of its way to welcome the business tycoons who also met with the North's deputy prime minister for economic affairs Ri Ryong-nam. Participants say that Pyongyang was seeking breakthroughs in economic development under continued global sanctions.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보