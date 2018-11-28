Korea Coast Guard News Today 입력 2018.11.28 (15:25) 수정 2018.11.28 (15:35)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Coast Guard headquarters, which was relocated to Sejong in 2016, has now moved back to the city of Incheon. The local community welcomed back the Coast Guard and asked for stronger roles from the protectors of the Korean coasts.



[Pkg]



A plaque was unveiled at the headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard, which has returned to Incheon after two years and seven months. Since the Sewol ferry tragedy in 2014, the Coast Guard was at one time incorporated into the Ministry of Public Safety and Security and its organization and personnel were drastically downsized. But now the Coast Guard is getting ready for a new era at Incheon. The Coast Guard's return to Incheon was the current administration's No. 1 pledge for the Incheon area and an issue the local community has consistently demanded from the central government. The local Incheon community has high expectations for the Coast Guard as the Yellow Sea is emerging as the hub of inter-Korean economic cooperation.



[Soundbite] Park Nam-chun(Incheon Mayor) : "The Coast Guard will be given broader and more important duties of managing and establishing fishing order and ensuring safety on the sea."



But it took the Coast Guard one hour and 20 minutes just to get to the scene of a fishing boat accident at Yeongheungdo Island near Incheon last December. The accident left 15 people dead, prompting urgent calls for improved rescue capabilities. There are other challenges, such boosting intelligence-gathering capacity, which was diminished when the Coast Guard was downgraded to the coast guard and safety office under the Ministry of Public Safety and Security. It also had to ensure its investigative rights on cases that overlap with the police agency.



[Soundbite] Cho Hyun-bae(Commissioner, Korea Coast Guard) : "Once the investigative rights are adjusted at the National Assembly, the Coast Guard will have more specialized investigative capabilities and win public trust."



The Coast Guard's responsibility to defend Korea's marine sovereignty and its bountiful seas has grown heavier as it opens a new era in Incheon.

Korea Coast Guard

입력 2018.11.28 (15:25) 수정 2018.11.28 (15:35) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Coast Guard headquarters, which was relocated to Sejong in 2016, has now moved back to the city of Incheon. The local community welcomed back the Coast Guard and asked for stronger roles from the protectors of the Korean coasts.



[Pkg]



A plaque was unveiled at the headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard, which has returned to Incheon after two years and seven months. Since the Sewol ferry tragedy in 2014, the Coast Guard was at one time incorporated into the Ministry of Public Safety and Security and its organization and personnel were drastically downsized. But now the Coast Guard is getting ready for a new era at Incheon. The Coast Guard's return to Incheon was the current administration's No. 1 pledge for the Incheon area and an issue the local community has consistently demanded from the central government. The local Incheon community has high expectations for the Coast Guard as the Yellow Sea is emerging as the hub of inter-Korean economic cooperation.



[Soundbite] Park Nam-chun(Incheon Mayor) : "The Coast Guard will be given broader and more important duties of managing and establishing fishing order and ensuring safety on the sea."



But it took the Coast Guard one hour and 20 minutes just to get to the scene of a fishing boat accident at Yeongheungdo Island near Incheon last December. The accident left 15 people dead, prompting urgent calls for improved rescue capabilities. There are other challenges, such boosting intelligence-gathering capacity, which was diminished when the Coast Guard was downgraded to the coast guard and safety office under the Ministry of Public Safety and Security. It also had to ensure its investigative rights on cases that overlap with the police agency.



[Soundbite] Cho Hyun-bae(Commissioner, Korea Coast Guard) : "Once the investigative rights are adjusted at the National Assembly, the Coast Guard will have more specialized investigative capabilities and win public trust."



The Coast Guard's responsibility to defend Korea's marine sovereignty and its bountiful seas has grown heavier as it opens a new era in Incheon.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보