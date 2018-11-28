Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.28 (15:27) 수정 2018.11.28 (15:36)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's Entertainment News, we bring you the story of Singer Huh Gak finally making a comeback after a year of recovering from his thyroid cancer surgery



[Pkg]



Singer Huh Gak will finally make a comeback a year after his thyroid cancer surgery. On Monday, he hinted at his upcoming return by disclosing the jacket of his new album "Common Breakup" on his social media channel. Last year, Huh was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in April and received a surgery in December. He has recovered and is now in a better condition. Fans welcomed his comeback and congratulated him on his recovery. With Huh's news, attention was given to other singers who battled thyroid cancer, such as Lee Moon-sae and Uhm Jung-hwa. After recovering from the disease, the two singers confessed that despite thyroid cancer patients' high survival rate, they had been fearful that they could have not been able to sing again with vocal cords hurt. Movie "Bohemian Rhapsody" remains all the rage in the final week of November, featuring the British rock band Queen's songs to the delight of fans. According to the Korean Film Council, the biographical film attracts about 130,000 viewers daily and remains number one on the box office, despite challenges from newly released movies. It has accumulated nearly 4.8 million viewers to become the third highest-grossing musical movie, defeating "Mamma Mia!," which drew 4.5 million. Movie fans are keeping an eye on whether "Bohemian Rhapsody" would even excel "Les Misérables," which is regarded as the best-ever musical movie. The film industry predicts that "Bohemian Rhapsody" will continue to enjoy popularity for the time being, noting that it still tops the box office with over 30 percent of tickets booked in real time and a buzz has been generated over the movie's sing-along edition and the band's lead vocalist Freddie Mercury.

