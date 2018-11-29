Nuclear Energy Project News Today 입력 2018.11.29 (15:24) 수정 2018.11.29 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in held summit talks with the Czech Republic's Prime Minister and asked him to allow South Korea to also take part in Czech's nuclear energy project. The prime minister said he is aware of Korea's technology on nuclear safety and agreed to closely cooperate in the process of building his country's nuclear reactors.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in has visited Prague in the Czech Republic on his way to Argentina to attend the Group of 20 summit. During summit talks with Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Moon asked for support so that Korea can take part in the Czech Republic's nuclear power plant project. Moon said that Korea currently operates 24 nuclear reactors and there has not been a single accident over the past 40 years. He also stressed that Korea completed constructing the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates within the deadline and with no additional costs. The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Company is competing against a foreign rival over the Czech nuclear reactor bid, and President Moon has lent his support on exporting Korean nuclear power plants, underlining their points of strength. The prime minister said he is well aware of the successful example of the Barakah project and highly assessed Korean technology related to nuclear safety.



[Soundbite] Yoon Young-chan(Pres. secretary for public communication) : "The leaders agreed to closely cooperate in the Czech nuclear power plant project."



Wrapping up his two-day schedule in the European country, President Moon has left for Argentina. He will hold summit talks with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit during which he will focus on playing a mediating role regarding nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea.

