[Anchor Lead]



A toxic gas leak at a wastewater treatment plant in Busan left four workers unconscious on Wednesday. At the time of the accident, it was found that the workers were not wearing any protective gear. Here's more



[Pkg]



Officials are washing off facilities contaminated with hydrogen sulfide inside a wastewater treatment plant. The toxic gas leaked at this plant around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Ten workers were exposed and taken to the hospital. Six of them suffered minor injuries but the other four still remain unconscious with only their breathing and pulse having been restored. The police and fire authorities suspect the leak occurred when the wastewater was being poured into a water-collecting tank.



[Soundbite] Lee Ki-hee(Busan Northern Fire Station) : "The gas leaked due to an abnormal chemical reaction when wastewater was being poured from a tank lorry to a water-collecting tank, leaving 4 workers unconscious."



The concentration of hydrogen sulfide measured by authorities one hour after the incident recorded nearly 150 parts per million. A reading between 100 to 300 ppm can cause dizziness, nausea, paralysis of the sense of smell and suffocation. Exposure to over 700 ppm of hydrogen sulfide can lead to respiratory arrest and even death. The police confirm the workers were not wearing even basic protective gear such as a mask or gloves at the time of the incident. The police will question plant officials to find out whether they were abiding by safety regulations in accordance with the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and also whether ventilation equipment was properly installed at the plant.

