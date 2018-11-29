Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.29 (15:35) 수정 2018.11.29 (15:47)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Singer and actor Jeong Ji-hun also known by his stage name Rain as well as rapper Dok2 are mired in controversies related to their parents' financial liabilities. This so-called Me Too movement regarding debt owed by celebrities' parents all began with the incident involving rapper Microdot. Many people have come forward since saying they were not paid back from the parent of a well known figure.



[Pkg]



A new post emerged on the presidential office's public petition website two days ago, claiming the writer had loaned 25 million won worth of cash and rice to singer Rain's parent since 1988 but was not paid back. On this same day, a media outlet revealed allegations of fraud involving rapper Dok2's mother. The victim said the rapper's mother borrowed ten million won 20 years ago and then vanished. The two stars' reaction to the allegations was quite different. Rain issued an official statement saying the case concerns his late mother and that he will meet up with the victim and seek an amicable resolution. Rapper Dok2 conveyed his stance through his personal social media broadcast. He acknowledged that his mother failed to pay back what she owed. But he went on to say that 10 million won is only worth his monthly meal costs and asked the victim to come and collect the debt. His comments enraged the public. Now a new petition is calling for a tax probe on the rapper. With the growing criticism, Dok2 wrote on social media that he resolved misunderstandings with the victim and have settled the issue. K-pop boy band TVXQ is setting a plethora of new records in Japan. According to its agency, the two-member band's recently released single album "Jealous" has topped Japan's Oricon weekly singles chart. TVXQ had topped the same chart 12 times before. This is a record for any non-Japanese foreign artist. The album's success has also increased the number of TVXQ songs to 38 which have ever made it into Oricon chart's top ten rankings. Sales of the boy band's single albums to date have reached nearly 4.6 million copies, the largest of any foreign artist. According to a tally by a Japanese magazine, TVXQ also ranks top in terms of concert audience mobilization in Japan, even outpacing local singers. TVXQ debuted in Japan in 2005 and has kept up its popularity for 13 years.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.11.29 (15:35) 수정 2018.11.29 (15:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Singer and actor Jeong Ji-hun also known by his stage name Rain as well as rapper Dok2 are mired in controversies related to their parents' financial liabilities. This so-called Me Too movement regarding debt owed by celebrities' parents all began with the incident involving rapper Microdot. Many people have come forward since saying they were not paid back from the parent of a well known figure.



[Pkg]



A new post emerged on the presidential office's public petition website two days ago, claiming the writer had loaned 25 million won worth of cash and rice to singer Rain's parent since 1988 but was not paid back. On this same day, a media outlet revealed allegations of fraud involving rapper Dok2's mother. The victim said the rapper's mother borrowed ten million won 20 years ago and then vanished. The two stars' reaction to the allegations was quite different. Rain issued an official statement saying the case concerns his late mother and that he will meet up with the victim and seek an amicable resolution. Rapper Dok2 conveyed his stance through his personal social media broadcast. He acknowledged that his mother failed to pay back what she owed. But he went on to say that 10 million won is only worth his monthly meal costs and asked the victim to come and collect the debt. His comments enraged the public. Now a new petition is calling for a tax probe on the rapper. With the growing criticism, Dok2 wrote on social media that he resolved misunderstandings with the victim and have settled the issue. K-pop boy band TVXQ is setting a plethora of new records in Japan. According to its agency, the two-member band's recently released single album "Jealous" has topped Japan's Oricon weekly singles chart. TVXQ had topped the same chart 12 times before. This is a record for any non-Japanese foreign artist. The album's success has also increased the number of TVXQ songs to 38 which have ever made it into Oricon chart's top ten rankings. Sales of the boy band's single albums to date have reached nearly 4.6 million copies, the largest of any foreign artist. According to a tally by a Japanese magazine, TVXQ also ranks top in terms of concert audience mobilization in Japan, even outpacing local singers. TVXQ debuted in Japan in 2005 and has kept up its popularity for 13 years.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보