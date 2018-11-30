G20 Summit News Today 입력 2018.11.30 (15:57) 수정 2018.11.30 (16:02)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in starts his G20 Summit schedule tonight in Argentina. The top agenda for the South Korean President is finding a breakthrough for the U.S.-North Korea nuclear negotiation at the summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in's official 3-day visit to Argentina began by laying flowers at Parque de la Memoria, or the Remembrance Park, which was established to commemorate the victims of the military regime. The G20 Summit focusing on "fair and sustainable development" is slated to start tonight. At the G20 Summit President Moon plans to ask for the international community's support for the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and explain his administration's vision of an inclusive nation. He is to sit down for four bilateral meetings during the Summit and the most crucial one will be his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. Talks between Washington and Pyongyang are not getting any traction, following a postponement of a high-ranking officials' meeting which would have discussed the second summit between the U.S. and North Korea. It remains to be seen whether the South Korean president can again find a breakthrough. As for the White House's statement that said the upcoming summit is an informal one without official entourages, the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae explained that it could be a one-on-one meeting with only interpreters in attendance. President Moon is also scheduled to hold summits with the head of the Netherlands, which chairs the committee that monitors North Korea sanctions, and the president of South Africa, which is to become a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council next year. At these meetings he will be working to win the international community's support for the relaxation of sanctions against North Korea.

