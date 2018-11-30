기사 본문 영역

입력 2018.11.30 (15:59) 수정 2018.11.30 (16:07) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The train to conduct a joint inter-Korean survey to reconnect and modernize railways has departed South Korea. A ceremony was held at Dorasan Station south of the border Friday morning, before the South Korean train carrying 28 South Korean delegates departed for North Korea at around 9 a.m. Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, vowed to ensure the groundbreaking ceremony for the project takes place within the year's end, as agreed by the leaders of the two Koreas. After crossing the Military Demarcation Line and arriving in the North's Panmun Station, a North Korean engine locomotive will pull the six-car train to start the inspection. During the 18-day survey, the joint team will inspect the 400-kilometer Gyeongui Line connecting Gaeseong and Sinuiju, and then inspect the 800-kilometer Donghae Line between Mount Geumgang and the Tumen River.
Railway Inspection
