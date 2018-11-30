기사 본문 영역

Interest Rate
입력 2018.11.30 (16:00) 수정 2018.11.30 (16:08) News Today
Interest Rate
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea has raised the nation's key interest rate to 1.75 percent. The rate has been raised by 0.25 percentage points for the first time since November last year. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol had previously insinuated at the possibility of a rate hike at a Monetary Policy Committee meeting last month. The decision to raise the key rate stems from the widening interest rate gap between Korea and the United States as well as snowballing household debt, which has been growing faster than people's incomes. There have been concerns over capital outflow due to the widening gap between the Korean and U.S. interest rates, as the U.S. is likely to raise its key rate next month yet again. But with the latest rate hike, the gap has been narrowed from 0.75 percentage points to 0.5 percentage points. Additional rate hikes amid the downgraded economic growth outlooks for this and next year may deal a financial blow.
