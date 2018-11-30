Employment Fairness News Today 입력 2018.11.30 (16:30) 수정 2018.11.30 (16:35)

[Anchor Lead]



A growing number of public agencies have their female employees to work night shifts as well, just like their male counterparts. This is being done due to a growing number of female public servants and simply out of fairness. But many tasks are still unresolved.



[Pkg]



It's late at night. All the officials at this deserted district office have already left. Both male and female public servants working here are required to work night shifts. It has been like this for two years now.



[Soundbite] Park Bu-kyung(Yeongdeungpo-gu Dist. Office) : "Working at night is difficult both for men and women."



Male officials now have to work less at night.



[Soundbite] Won Bong-seong(Yeongdeungpo-gu Dist. Office) : "Men used to work night shifts once in every 30-40 days, but nowadays they only do it once in every three or four months. They like it."



The Seoul City government will also have its female employees work night shifts starting next year. With female public servants now accounting for 40 percent of all employees, 63 percent of the polled employees called for gender fairness when it comes to night duty. In the central government, female public servants surpass 50 percent, but only five government agencies have their female employees work night shifts. However, public officials say that female employees must be given consideration due to child-rearing. Some also voice concerns over the safety of female officials working at night.



[Soundbite] Prof. Ku Jung-woo(Sungkyunkwan University) : "Measures guaranteeing higher ranks and more authority for women must also follow to increase participation and raise employee satisfaction."



Many say that equal working conditions for male and female employees must also include fair opportunities for promotion.

