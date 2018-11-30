Harmful Substances News Today 입력 2018.11.30 (16:05) 수정 2018.11.30 (16:12)

[Anchor Lead]



In the cold weather, steam forms on car windows when heating is turned on due to the temperature difference inside and outside the vehicle. Liquid agents are sold that help prevent the steam from forming so it won't block the driver's view. But in some brands, harmful substances have been found in higher than permissible levels.



[Pkg]



Drivers use liquid sprays to prevent steam from forming on car windows on cold days. But often, the liquid can touch the skin or be inhaled through the air. The Korea Consumer Agency has inspected 21 brands of anti-fogging agents sold on the market used for not only car windows but also glasses people wear. Abnormal levels of harmful substances have been found in ten products. Substances known as CMIT and MIT found in sanitizing products for humidifiers that can cause skin rashes and allergies are banned from being used in spray products. But they were still found in three out of the 21 brands.



[Soundbite] Hong Soo-jong(Asan Medical Center) : "We use the sprays with doors closed in the winter. This will have the same effect of using humidifier sanitizers indoors and even higher exposure."



The chemical compound Acetaldehyde which causes pain in the eye and respiratory tracts was also found in 8 products in excess levels as much as 39 times the permissible standard. Methanol was also discovered in two brands. If methanol is absorbed in the body, this can have deadly effects including blindness. The government restricts the amount used in vehicle washer products but no regulations exist yet regarding methanol use in anti-fogging agents.



[Soundbite] Sin Guk-beom(Product safety team, Korea Consumer Agency) : "We will propose that the Environment Ministry draft safety standards on methanol and also step up oversight of anti-fogging products."



The products found problematic in the latest inspection have been withdrawn from the market.

