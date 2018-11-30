Emission Regulations News Today 입력 2018.11.30 (16:06) 수정 2018.11.30 (16:25)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting next February, when an emergency measure to reduce fine dust is activated, all vehicles with grade 5 emission rating in the Seoul metropolitan area will be banned from the road. The Ministry of Environment has categorized roughly 2.7 million vehicles as grade 5.



[Pkg]



These vehicles were classified into Grade 5 in emission standards. An astonishing amount of black gas is emitted from the exhaust pipe. Black soot covers the hands and even the sleeves. The Ministry of Environment rated 2.69 million out of 23 million vehicles registered nationwide as Grade 5. The emission grade can be calculated by looking at the numbers on the sticker placed under the hood. Vehicles are classified as Grade 5 if the combined amount of nitrogen oxide and hydrocarbon exceeds 0.56 grams for mid-sized cars and 5.66 grams for larger vehicles. Starting December 1st, the emission grades can be checked at the following website. Starting on February 15th, the operation of vehicles with grade 5 emission rating will be limited in Seoul and surrounding cities when emergency measures to reduce fine dust are activated.



[Soundbite] Park Yong-jong(Owner of Grade 5 Vehicle) : "I can't say I don't have any complaints. But as a father, I think it's right to follow government policy and scrap my car early if that helps my children play outside."



The government plans to dramatically increase the subsidy amount for the low-income class or those who drive old diesel vehicles for work when they scrap their cars or convert them to LPG-fueled ones.

Emission Regulations

News Today

