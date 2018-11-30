Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.30 (16:08) 수정 2018.11.30 (16:26)

[Anchor Lead]



In today's entertainment news, we bring you to story of veteran actor Choi Bool Am appearing in a new TV series



[Pkg]



Veteran actor Choi Bool-am will appear in a new mystery program decades after he enjoyed great popularity through the 70s TV series "Chief Detective." Choi has decided to play in the new KBS program "Oh! Sherlock" whose first episode will air on December sixth. In the program, criminal profilers and mystery writers gather together to shed light on unsolved real crime cases. Choi will play the role of a messenger and a mentor for the investigators' team. He starred as an outstanding investigator in the TV drama "Chief Detective," which was popular in the 1970s and 1980s. Thanks to the popularity, Choi was given an honorary title of senior police superintendent. The actor is expected to offer a good, enjoyable boost to the new mystery program. Walt Disney's iconic Mickey Mouse has made a visit to South Korea. The internationally beloved character was first unveiled on November 28th, 1928. The visit is part of celebrations marking his 90th birthday and the third anniversary of the Seoul city government's new brand "I Seoul U." Mickey Mouse began his schedule in Korea by participating in a Santa Claus event for children in need with actors Lee Joon-ki and Shin Se-kyung, which was jointly organized by the Seoul metropolitan government and charity organization Child Fund Korea. According to Disney Korea, Mickey Mouse will hold a meeting with fans and a city tour, and appear in a music program during his stay, which lasts until December first.

