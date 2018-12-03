Message Delivery News Today 입력 2018.12.03 (15:26) 수정 2018.12.03 (15:31)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in says his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, has asked him to convey his message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should Kim visit Seoul by the end of this year. Here's more



[Pkg]



On his way to New Zealand, the final leg of his overseas tour, President Moon Jae-in held a news conference aboard Air Force One. Moon has disclosed a message from U.S. President Donald Trump that he had asked to convey to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should the latter visit Seoul by the end of this year.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "He said he hopes that the remaining discussions will be completed, and that he will do as Chairman Kim wants."



The South Korean president said that Trump's message indicates Washington's willingness to guarantee security to the North Korean regime and assist in its economic development if Pyongyang denuclearizes properly. Moon added that it has yet to be finalized whether or not Kim Jong-un will visit Seoul this year.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "It's up to Chairman Kim whether or not to visit Seoul this year. We'll have to wait and see."



Moon also said that if the North Korean leader does visit Seoul, his visit will carry a significant meaning and will demonstrate Pyongyang's message of peace and commitment to denuclearization. The South Korean president said his latest summit meeting with the U.S. president has quelled his previous concerns that Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul prior to a second summit with President Trump might be somewhat burdensome. Observers say that the latest summit talks between the leaders of South Korea and the United States have once again reinforced President Moon's plan to find a breakthrough to the stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington through inter-Korean dialogue.

