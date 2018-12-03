North Korea- U.S. Summit News Today 입력 2018.12.03 (15:30) 수정 2018.12.03 (15:35)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. President Donald Trump has once again mentioned the location and time of a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He said the meeting will likely take place in between January and February next year, and that he was considering three locations for the summit. Trump also said that the Chinese president has pledged full support on North Korea issues.



[Pkg]



After wrapping up his visit to the G20 Summit, U.S. President Donald Trump said he will likely meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next January or February. Trump said he is considering three locations for the upcoming meeting. The U.S. president also said he will invite Kim Jong-un to the United States when he meets with him again. As the first North Korea-U.S. summit, the second meeting will likely take place in a politically and diplomatically neutral territory with consideration of security and traveling distance. AFP has reported that Donald Trump stressed cooperation between Washington and Beijing and said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to cooperate with him 100 percent on North Korea. In a statement released after the U.S.-China summit, the White House said Trump is willing to cooperate with the leaders of China and North Korea to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula. At their latest summit talks, the U.S. and Chinese presidents sought to emphasize the atmosphere of bilateral cooperation in a bid to block speculations that China was behind the stalemate in the denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington. Now that Washington has reiterated its commitment to holding a second summit with Pyongyang, high-level talks between the two countries could take place soon to begin preparations for the summit meeting.

North Korea- U.S. Summit

입력 2018.12.03 (15:30) 수정 2018.12.03 (15:35) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. President Donald Trump has once again mentioned the location and time of a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He said the meeting will likely take place in between January and February next year, and that he was considering three locations for the summit. Trump also said that the Chinese president has pledged full support on North Korea issues.



[Pkg]



After wrapping up his visit to the G20 Summit, U.S. President Donald Trump said he will likely meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next January or February. Trump said he is considering three locations for the upcoming meeting. The U.S. president also said he will invite Kim Jong-un to the United States when he meets with him again. As the first North Korea-U.S. summit, the second meeting will likely take place in a politically and diplomatically neutral territory with consideration of security and traveling distance. AFP has reported that Donald Trump stressed cooperation between Washington and Beijing and said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to cooperate with him 100 percent on North Korea. In a statement released after the U.S.-China summit, the White House said Trump is willing to cooperate with the leaders of China and North Korea to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula. At their latest summit talks, the U.S. and Chinese presidents sought to emphasize the atmosphere of bilateral cooperation in a bid to block speculations that China was behind the stalemate in the denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington. Now that Washington has reiterated its commitment to holding a second summit with Pyongyang, high-level talks between the two countries could take place soon to begin preparations for the summit meeting.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보