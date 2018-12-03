Seat Belt Legislation News Today 입력 2018.12.03 (15:32) 수정 2018.12.03 (15:37)

[Anchor Lead]



Police have launched a special crackdown on those not wearing seat belts in cars. The law was amended in September, mandating that everyone should wear a seat belt, even those in the backseat. However, the police found several violations despite the two month guidance period.



[Pkg]



A police officer peers inside a car before asking the driver to pull over to the side. That's because a passenger in the backseat was not wearing a seat belt.



[Soundbite] Driver : "(Did you not know about the crackdown on passengers not wearing seat belts, starting on December 1st?) I forgot."



This driver claims that he was going somewhere very close by and pleads for leniency.



[Soundbite] Driver : "I was going to my grandfather's. It's right over there. (I will give you a 30,000-won ticket.) I will remind him about the seat belt next time. Please let me go."



All drivers and passengers of all vehicles should now wear seat belts. But there is an exception for cars for hire like taxis. A taxi driver is not fined if the passenger did not wear a seat belt even when the driver asked the passenger to buckle up. Over the 50-minute inspection at the same spot, five vehicles were pulled over for violating the new seat belt law.



[Soundbite] Kwon Oh-seong(Traffic Safety Bureau, Seocho Police Station) : "A fine of \30,000 is levied on adults and \60,000 won for children under 13 who are not buckled up."



These people enjoy beer after cycling along the Hangang River. But they can be fined 30,000 won if they cycle while intoxicated.



[Soundbite] Cyclist : "Lots of people drink beer after cycling. We meant to set off after drinking and talking for a while."



Throughout the month of December, the police will crack down on drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts and on bikers who cycle under the influence.

